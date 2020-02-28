COVID-2019: Armenia won’t shut down border with Georgia yet

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan says so far there is no need to close Armenia’s border with Georgia over the novel coronavirus (COVID-2019) outbreak.

“In the event of necessity, it will be discussed, at this moment there is no such need,” Grigoryan told ARMENPRESS when asked if the government is considering shutting down the border with Georgia as it did with Iran.

“We haven’t reached that point yet. In terms of security, we will discuss, if it will be necessary, we will close it, if not, we won’t”, he said, when asked about possible national security issues if Armenia will close its border with Georgia at the same time having shut down the border with Iran.

On February 25, Armenia imposed a partial closure of its border with Iran as the Islamic Republic was reporting COVID-2019 cases.

Georgia on Wednesday reported the first case of coronavirus in the country.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan