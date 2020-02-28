Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 February

COVID-2019: Armenia won’t shut down border with Georgia yet

COVID-2019: Armenia won’t shut down border with Georgia yet

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan says so far there is no need to close Armenia’s border with Georgia over the novel coronavirus (COVID-2019) outbreak.

“In the event of necessity, it will be discussed, at this moment there is no such need,” Grigoryan told ARMENPRESS when asked if the government is considering shutting down the border with Georgia as it did with Iran.

“We haven’t reached that point yet. In terms of security, we will discuss, if it will be necessary, we will close it, if not, we won’t”, he said, when asked about possible national security issues if Armenia will close its border with Georgia at the same time having shut down the border with Iran.

On February 25, Armenia imposed a partial closure of its border with Iran as the Islamic Republic was reporting COVID-2019 cases.

Georgia on Wednesday reported the first case of coronavirus in the country.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration