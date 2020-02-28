Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 February

Tigran Harutyunyan wins Aeroflot Open 2020 B Group tournament

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s chess player Tigran Harutyunyan has won at the Aeroflot Open 2020 B Group tournament in Moscow.

Meanwhile, Manuel Petrosyan and Hayk Martirosyan both finished in draws at the A Group’s final round. Gabriel Sargsyan defeated Shant Sargsyan.

Manuel Petrosyan gained 9 points out of 6 and was ranked 8th, while Gabriel Sargsyan finished 20th.

Harutyunyan garnered 7 points but was announced winner with additional scores.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





