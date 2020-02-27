Armenian citizen dies in hospital NOT because of coronavirus

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. An Armenian citizen died today at “Astghik” Medical Center. Healthcare Minister of Armenia Arsen Torosyan informed that he has been tested negative for coronavirus.

“Today 2 disinformations went viral about patients allegedly infected with coronavirus. I inform that the laboratory tests done up till now have not detected coronavirus, including at our citizen who died today at Astghik Medical Center”, ARMENPRESS reports Torosyan said, urging people not to believe false news and follow official information.

There were some media reports that an Iranian citizen died at Astghik Medical Center today who was infected with coronavirus. But the Medical Center denied the information, informing that the person who died was Armenian and the results of his laboratory tests were not ready yet at that time.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan