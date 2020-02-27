Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 February

None of Constitutional Court judges applies for early retirement

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. None of the Constitutional Court judges of Armenia ahs applied for early retirement. ARMENPRESS reports February 27 is the deadline for applying for early retirement.

According to the law, if they retired, they would receive pension equal with their salaries.

A referendum on Constitutional changes will take place on April 5. If the changes pass, it will be possible to suspend the powers of the Chairman of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan and other members of the court.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





