Pashinyan highlights signing defense cooperation plan for 2020 with Georgia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received Defense Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili on February 27, who is in Armenia on an official visit.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, welcoming the visit of the Georgian Defense Minister and his delegation to Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the importance of the continuous development of the Armenian-Georgian strategic relations. Pm Pashinyan noted that defense partnership is one of the key components of bilateral partnership and attached great importance to the the bilateral cooperation plan for 2020 signed on February 27 between the MoDs of the two countries.

Irakli Garibashvili noted that he is glad to visit friendly Armenia again, a country with which Georgia has close friendly and firm partnering relations. He expressed satisfaction for the cooperation with the Armenian Defense Minister and the meeting with him during which cooperation plan for 2020 was signed.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to bilateral relations, including in the defense sphere. Pashinyan and Garibashvili emphasized that the two peoples are linked with centuries-old historical, cultural ties and Christian values, which serve as firm basis for the deepening of the friendly cooperation.

Referring to the challenges for regional security, Nikol Pashinyan and Irakli Garibashvili exchanged views on peaceful settlements of conflicts and highlighted joint efforts for achieving them.

