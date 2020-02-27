Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-02-20

YEREVAN, 27 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 27 February, USD exchange rate up by 0.10 drams to 478.49 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.21 drams to 523.13 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.28 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.08 drams to 617.20 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 231.60 drams to 25150.99 drams. Silver price down by 3.87 drams to 278.06 drams. Platinum price down by 627.65 drams to 14137.72 drams.