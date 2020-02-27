IDBank is the first to present Visa Signature premium class card in Armenia

On February 6, with the opening of its new branch, IDBank started a new Banking culture. The same day the Visa Signature card was presented.

IDBank is the first in Armenia to introduce this premium card, getting which, the customers of the Bank will be able to enjoy the Bank's Individual and Privilege Services, as well as the benefits provided by the Bank and Visa.

"Affluent consumers represent an enormous opportunity and are part of Visa strategy for driving cashless payments in the Caucasus. Visa Signature goes with a number of travel,shopping and lifestyle benefits from Visa and our global partners, it also gives our banks a great differentiating opportunity as they can add their own features to the Visa Signature card which would particularly appeal to their clients.

I'm sure that with a new Visa Signature Card from ID Bank cardholders will have an ultimate affluent experience while ID Bank will be able to drive their card business and strengthen clients loyalty" said Cristina Doros, Visa Country Manager for the Caucasus region.

“Visa Signature card gives a number of opportunities that make it attractive and convenient. With this card with a unique design, you'll get premium individual service, which includes the whole package of Privilege banking: individual service, privileged service conditions, an opportunity to organize business meetings and a children's corner where professional referees will take care of your children.Visa Signature cardholders will receive a 10% discount on idworking services.You will also receive a whole package of other benefits: Cashback from online purchases, high income on the positive debit card balance and an opportunity to have a credit line. The Visa Signature card also offers free access to premium lounges of airports, Lounge Key, 24/7 Concierge service, Travel Insurance, Medical Assistance, special premium class discounts, discounts all over the world and many more”, said Head of Marketing Department of the Bank, Tatevik Hovhannisyan.

The Bank noted that both Signature and other cards offered by IDBank will be presented in a completely new concept, which is a novelty in the Armenian market.“IDBank will take a completely new approach towards cards by 2020. We have developed a different concept that will make card products easier and more simple for our customers. Wait for the news soon; We are introducing not only banking but also a new card culture”, said Karen Nalbandyan, Bank Development Director.

It was noted that Visa Signature card can already be ordered at the Bank branches orleaving an online application.

