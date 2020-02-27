No COVID-2019 cases in Armenia so far, says healthcare minister

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. There are no novel coronavirus (COVID-2019) cases in Armenia so far, Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan told reporters after the Cabinet meeting today.

He denied media reports which claimed that a coronavirus patient was transported from the Armenia Medical Center to the Nork Infectious Diseases Hospital in Yerevan.

“I wouldn’t want to disclose medical privacy but this transported patient was taken there not on coronavirus suspicions at all,” he said.

Torosyan said the healthcare system of the country is functioning normally, but infectious disease medics have been additionally instructed on how to deal with a novel coronavirus patient in the event of recording a case. He said there is no need for many special measures because the COVID-2019 in itself isn’t considered to be a very dangerous virus.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan