Armenia to participate in AI & Big data EXPO in London in single pavilion

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s ministry of high-tech industry invites companies to participate in the AI & Big data EXPO (https://www.ai-expo.net/) in London on March 17-18, 2020, the ministry told Armenpress.

The companies will represent Armenia in a single pavilion.

The Armenian companies will have an opportunity to present their products and innovative solutions, acquire new partners and expand the partnership and consumption markets.

The ministry will cover the accommodation and representation at the Expo of the selected companies.

Application and selection criteria are available at AI-EXPO Application Form.

The deadline for filling in the application is March 1.

For more information call at 010.59.01.27 or write an e-mail to [email protected]

The AI & Big Data Expo is a leading Artificial Intelligence & Big Data Conference & Exhibition that showcases the next generation enterprise technologies and strategies from the world of Artificial Intelligence & Big Data, providing an opportunity to explore and discover the practical and successful implementation of AI & Big Data to drive business forward.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan