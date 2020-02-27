Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 February

First case of coronavirus confirmed in Vienna – media

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. The first case of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Vienna, Kronen Zeitung newspaper said on Thursday.

According to the report, the 72-year-old man has been put under quarantine in one of the hospitals of Austria’s capital.

On February 25 the first two cases of Covid-2019 in Austria were detected among two citizens of Italy. Currently they are under quarantine and in stable condition.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





