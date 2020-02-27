3-year-old Iraqi child recovers after surgery in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. The three-year-old Iraqi girl Arzinda is gradually recovering after a surgery in Yerevan’s Nork-Marash medical center. She has already been transported to the hospital ward, the medical center told Armenpress.

There is a positive dynamics in her recovery day by day.

Arzinda was suffering a congenital heart defect. She underwent a surgery on February 24. The surgery lasted 10 hours and was completed successfully thanks to the Armenian doctors.

Arzinda was transported to Yerevan few days ago thanks to the 2019 Aurora Prize laureate Mirza Dinnayi and his Luftbrücke Irak (Air Bridge Iraq) organization, to pass the second stage of her treatment.

Armenian MP Rustam Bakoyan, Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan, Armenia’s Ambassador to Iraq Hrachyan Poladyan and Nork-Marash Medical Center greatly assisted Arzinda’s mother in transporting the child to Armenia and providing the necessary treatment.

The medical center told Armenpress that they are waiting for the second child from Iraq who is also suffering a congenital heart defect. The child will be transported to Yerevan within the frames of the same initiative.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan