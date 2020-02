Alessandro Del Piero visited Yerevan for getting transit visa, already left for Moscow

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Italian former professional football player Alessandro Del Piero visited Armenia for getting a transit visa, spokesperson of the Football Federation of Armenia Hayk Karapetyan said on Facebook, adding that the football legend has already departed from Armenia.

Famous sports commentator Nobel Arustamyan posted a photo with Alessandro Del Piero on Instagram. The comments made under the photo make clear that Alessandro Del Piero has departed for Moscow from Yerevan.

Earlier it was reported that Alessandro Del Piero is in Yerevan. He shared a video story on Instagram and wrote: “Good morning Yerevan”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan