Denmark and Estonia confirm first cases of novel coronavirus

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Denmark has confirmed its first coronavirus infection in a man who returned from a ski holiday in northern Italy, the Danish health authority said, reports Reuters.

The man was put in isolation in his own home.

Estonia also has confirmed its first coronavirus case in a man who returned from Iran, Reuters reports citing Russian news agencies TASS and Interfax.

“We are talking about a permanent resident of Estonia who is not a citizen of Estonia,” Interfax reported, citing Estonian Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik.