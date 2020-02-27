LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-02-20

LONDON, FEBUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 26 February:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.41% to $1698.00, copper price down by 0.84% to $5639.50, lead price down by 0.33% to $1840.00, nickel price down by 2.06% to $12365.00, tin price down by 0.06% to $16625.00, zinc price down by 1.26% to $2036.00, molybdenum price down by 2.86% to $20238.00, cobalt price down by 1.47% to $33500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





