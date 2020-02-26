52 Tehran-Yerevan passengers have no complaints; Armenia receives new test kits for coronavirus

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. In different countries of the world, particularly in China, the situation over the outbreak of the novel coronavirus remains concerning. The Health Ministry of Armenia informed ARMENPRESS that according to February 25 data of the WHO, 80 thousand and 239 cases have been recorded worldwide, 77 thousand and 780 of which in China with 2666 death cases. 2459 cases have been recorded out of China in 33 countries with 34 death cases.

China confirmed 78 thousand and 195 coronavirus cases on February 26. 30 thousand and 73 people have recovered. 2718 people have died.

Armenia’s health ministry continues comprehensive efforts against the spread of the virus. Medical centers are provided with all necessary medical supplies. A new batch of test kits for diagnosing the virus has been imported. Armenia has dispatched a healthcare specialist to Tehran to screen and monitor the passengers upon boarding. The Yerevan-Tehran plane carrying 52 passengers and the specialist has landed in “Zvartnots” airport. None of them had fever or any complaints. They are under domestic supervision.

The decision of the Government of Armenia limiting the visits from Iran to Armenia entered into force on February 25. Starting from February 26 all the lorries entering from Iran to Armenia travelled inside the country accompanied by health experts and police officers. Iranian drivers are under supervision in the entire territory of Armenia, while the supervision of Armenian drivers is carried out according to their residence.

