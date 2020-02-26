Georgian defense minister to arrive in Armenia on official visit
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by Minister of Defense of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili will arrive in Armenia on a two-day official visit on February 27, the Armenian defense ministry told Armenpress.
On the same day the Armenian and Georgian defense ministers will make a joint statement on the visit.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
