Georgian defense minister to arrive in Armenia on official visit

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by Minister of Defense of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili will arrive in Armenia on a two-day official visit on February 27, the Armenian defense ministry told Armenpress.

On the same day the Armenian and Georgian defense ministers will make a joint statement on the visit.

