Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 February

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-02-20

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-02-20

YEREVAN, 26 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 26 February, USD exchange rate up by 0.06 drams to 478.39 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 3.46 drams to 520.92 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 7.28 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.12 drams to 619.28 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 325.16 drams to 25382.59 drams. Silver price down by 6.80 drams to 281.93 drams. Platinum price down by 59.66 drams to 14765.37 drams.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration