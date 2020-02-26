Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-02-20

YEREVAN, 26 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 26 February, USD exchange rate up by 0.06 drams to 478.39 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 3.46 drams to 520.92 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 7.28 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.12 drams to 619.28 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 325.16 drams to 25382.59 drams. Silver price down by 6.80 drams to 281.93 drams. Platinum price down by 59.66 drams to 14765.37 drams.