Greece reports first novel coronavirus case

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Greece reported its first novel coronavirus case (Covid-2019) on February 26.

The patient is a 38 year old woman who returned from Italy to Thessaloniki, TASS reported.

According to the Greek healthcare ministry all persons with whom the woman had direct contact have been quarantined.

