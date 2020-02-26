UAE, Armenia discuss development of ties in defense industry

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Minister of High Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan led a delegation to the UMEX and SimTEX 2020 in Abu Dhabi February 22-23. UMEX/SimTEX is dedicated to defense technologies, robotized and unmanned systems and the maximal utilization of these technologies in the future.

The event was organized under the Patronage of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Arshakyan attended the event at the invitation of the UAE State Minister of Defense. The Armenian High Tech Industry minister delivered keynote remarks at the conference and had a number of meetings with high-level officials to discuss prospects of partnership.

Hakob Arshakyan presented to Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Minister of Presidential Affairs, the Armenian-made artificial intelligence navigational systems.

During a meeting with Homaid Al Shimmari, Deputy Group CEO and Chief Corporate & Human Capital Officer of the Emirati investment company Mubadala, Arshakyan discussed possibilities of boosting cooperation in the directions of venture investments in high tech sector, development of entrepreneurship, educational programs and development of ecosystem.

During a meeting with Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi , the Minister of State for Defense of the UAE, Arshakyan was briefed on the “Soldier of Future” program that has been introduced in the Emirati military. Al Bowardi highlighted the Armenia-UAE partnership and pointed out the need to deepen and develop relations especially in the military industry and defense sectors.

Arshakyan presented the ministry’s active operations for the development of military industry, briefed on the science-based potential and experience of Armenia, the possibilities, and the sustainable and progressive developments of Armenia’s military industry.

The Armenian High Tech Industry Minister also invited Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi to Armenia for the 3rd International Arsenal and Defense Technology Exhibition due March 26-28.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan