France confirms three new cases of coronavirus
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Three more people have been infected with the novel coronavirus in France, one of them has died, the country’s healthcare authorities said on Wednesday, reports RIA Novosti.
Thus, the number of coronavirus cases in France has reached 17.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
