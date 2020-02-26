President of Artsakh introduces new commander of Defense Army to staff

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan visited the Defense Ministry on February 26, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President introduced to the supreme command staff of the Defense Army defense minister, commander of the Defense Army, major-general Jalal Harutyunyan appointed upon his decree.

Bako Sahakyan rated high the professionalism of major-general Jalal Harutyunyan, noting his extensive experience in troop management and wishing him success in a performing his duties.

President Sahakyan thanked former defense minister, commander of the Defense Army Karen Abrahamyan for his service, highlighted his great contribution to the army-building process, wishing him success.

Chief of the General Staff of the Republic of Armenia Armed Forces Artak Davtyan and other officials were present at the event.