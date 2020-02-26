Constitutional referendum: YES group to launch active campaigning from March 2

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. The YES campaigning group in the constitutional referendum will start its active campaigning period from March 2, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Suren Papikyan said at a news conference. Papikyan is the head of the YES campaigning group and is currently on leave as minister – a requirement by law to be able to campaign.

He said there will be other Cabinet members who will take vacations to campaign.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will also be on leave during some days to campaign for YES.

Papikyan said he has to visit Georgia next week as minister and he will officially resume his duties and take the rest of the vacation after returning.

The campaigning period will last until April 3.

Voters are expected to decide in the April 5 referendum whether or not the incumbent Chairman of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan, as well as most other justices appointed under the previous constitution, should remain in office.

The referendum was initiated by the parliament majority - the ruling My Step bloc.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan