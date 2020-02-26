March for justice, protest: Armenian community of LA to mark 105th anniversary of Genocide

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. The Los Angeles Armenian-American community will collectively commemorate the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide on April 24, 2020 through a coordinated series of events to remember the 1.5 million victims of that tragedy and raise the community’s voice in unison to demand justice for the crime, Asbarez reports.

The organizations to participate in these events are the United Armenian Council of Los Angeles (UACLA), the Unified Young Armenians (UYA), and the Armenian Genocide Committee (AGC), which represents a broad association of global Armenian organizations, including the Armenian Apostolic, Armenian Catholic and Armenian Evangelical Churches, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, the Social Democratic Hnchakian Party, the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party, the Armenian General Benevolent Union, the Armenian Youth Federation, the Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region, the Armenian Assembly of America, the Armenian Council of America, the Armenian Bar Association, the Organization of Istanbul Armenians, the Armenian Relief Society, the Homenetmen, Open Wounds and others.

A pilgrimage to the Armenian Genocide Monument in Montebello is planned where the representatives of these organizations will lay flowers at the memorial.

The pilgrimage will be followed by the March for Justice, which will begin from Little Armenia, Hollywood. Tens of thousands will march in the heart of Hollywood, at the Armenian Genocide Memorial Square at Hollywood Boulevard and Western Avenue.

The day’s events will conclude with a massive protest demonstration in front of Turkey’s Consulate General’s Office in Los Angeles, where the community will once again demand justice, reparations and restitution for the Armenian Genocide.