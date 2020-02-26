FM Mnatsakanyan presents Armenia’s principled position on NK conflict to EU’s Josep Borrell

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on February 25 had a telephone conversation with the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell Fontelles, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

The officials exchanged views on the Armenia-EU partnership agenda, highlighted the importance of the Eastern Partnership as a key platform aimed an implementing the common values and goals with the EU. The sides also highlighted the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

During the phone talk the Armenian FM and the EU High Representative also discussed the timetable of upcoming bilateral and multilateral events.

At the request of Mr. Borrell, FM Mnatsakanyan introduced Armenia’s principled position and approaches on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, as well as touched upon the recent meetings over the peaceful settlement process.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan



