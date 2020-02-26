Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 February

Brazil reports first covid-2019 case

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Brazil has reported its first case of the novel coronavirus on February 25. The Brazilian healthcare ministry said the preliminary test was positive for the Covid-2019.

The patient is a 61 year old man who recently returned from Lombardy, Italy – the hotspot of the virus in Europe. He is hospitalized in the Albert Einstein Clinic of Sao Paulo.

Authorities are currently tracking the direct contacts of the patient. So far there are 4 suspected cases of the virus in Sao Paulo municipality.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 





