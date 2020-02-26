LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-02-20

LONDON, FEBUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 25 February:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.41% to $1705.00, copper price up by 0.11% to $5687.00, lead price up by 1.43% to $1846.00, nickel price up by 1.28% to $12625.00, tin price up by 0.67% to $16635.00, zinc price up by 0.07% to $2062.00, molybdenum price down by 2.07% to $20834.00, cobalt price stood at $34000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.