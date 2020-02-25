Newly appointed Ambassador of Canada presents copies of credentials to Deputy FM of Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Newly appointed Ambassador of Canada to Armenia Alison LeClaire (residence in Moscow) presented the copies of credentials to Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Grigor Hovhannisyan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of MFA Armenia.

The Deputy FM congratulated Ambassador LeClaire on the occasion of the assumption of the post and hoped that the sides will continue making efforts to enrich the bilateral political agenda.

During the meeting the sides discussed the steps aimed at the activation of bilateral relations in different directions, including activation of inter-parliamentary relations, Canada’s assistance to the democratic process in Armenia, as well as issues of fostering bilateral economic relations. The sides also talked about the opportunities to organize high level mutual visits in the near future.

