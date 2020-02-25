PM Pashinyan reaffirms Armenia should have export-oriented economy

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan reaffirms Armenia should have export-oriented economy, recording that the export of goods and services rose by 10.3% in 2019, ARMENPRESS reports the PM wrote on his Facebook page.

“Dear compatriots, I think you remember when assuming the post of the Prime Minister, I announced my vision that Armenia should become a high-tech and industrial country that should have an export-oriented economy”, the PM wrote, presenting the following results of 2019.

Manufacturing has increased by 12%, becoming the leading economic branch with a share of 12.1% in the GDP. Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that mining is not included here, this is only manufacturing. Armenia’s exports of goods and services rose by 10.3% in 2019. Tourism has increased by 14.7%, which made accommodation and food services the most rapidly developing economic branch that recorded 27.2% growth against 2018.

