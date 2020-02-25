Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 February

Armenia’s foreign trade turnover rises by over 8%

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign trade turnover rose by 8.2% in January 2020 against January 2019, ARMENPRESS was informed from the data released by the Statistical Committee of Armenia.

Foreign trade turnover amounted to 479 million USD in January, where export has a share of 173.8 million USD, an increase of 20.4% against the same period of 2019. Imports recorded an increase of 2.2%. The overall imports in January amounted to 305.2 million USD.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





