Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-02-20

YEREVAN, 25 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 25 February, USD exchange rate down by 0.09 drams to 478.33 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.09 drams to 517.46 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.12 drams to 7.31 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 4.33 drams to 621.40 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 431.23 drams to 25707.75 drams. Silver price up by 3.25 drams to 288.73 drams. Platinum price down by 187.37 drams to 14825.03 drams.