Foreign minister reaffirms Armenia’s readiness to continue humanitarian mission in Syria

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met on February 25 with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi in Geneva, on the sidelines of the 43rd session of the UN Human Rights Council, the MFA told Armenpress.

The Armenian FM thanked Filippo Grandi for his activity and stated that Armenia highly values the High Commissioner’s role in the implementation of programs for ensuring the needs of refugees and internally displaced people.

FM Mnatsakanyan reaffirmed Armenia’s full support and commitment to the Global Compact on Refugees.

Touching upon the ongoing developments in the Middle East and the humanitarian situation in Syria, the Armenian FM said Armenia is closely following the processes taking place in the region conditioned by its historic presence and involvement in the Middle East region. He reaffirmed Armenia’s readiness to continue its humanitarian mission in Syria to assist the Syrian people on addressing their challenges and concerns.

The minister introduced the UN High Commissioner for Refugees on Armenia’s constant actions on responding to the needs of Syrian-Armenians and improving the living conditions in Armenia.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan