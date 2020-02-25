Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 February

Iran’s deputy health minister tests positive for coronavirus

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Iran’s deputy minister of health and medical education Iraj Harirchi has tested positive for coronavirus, the official made a respective statement today, reports TASS.

“I would like to inform that I have been infected with coronavirus. I had a fever yesterday, the preliminary testing was positive”, the deputy minister said.

Iran is facing a novel coronavirus outbreak. According to the latest reports, the number of people infected with Covid-2019 reached 95, with the death toll rising to 15.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





