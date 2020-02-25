Iran’s deputy health minister tests positive for coronavirus

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Iran’s deputy minister of health and medical education Iraj Harirchi has tested positive for coronavirus, the official made a respective statement today, reports TASS.

“I would like to inform that I have been infected with coronavirus. I had a fever yesterday, the preliminary testing was positive”, the deputy minister said.

Iran is facing a novel coronavirus outbreak. According to the latest reports, the number of people infected with Covid-2019 reached 95, with the death toll rising to 15.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan