Former President Serzh Sargsyan goes on trial

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The trial of former President Serzh Sargsyan started on February 25 at a Yerevan court presided by Judge Vahe Misakyan.

Supporters of the former president gathered outside the courthouse.

The former president was charged with embezzlement in December 2019 and a court imposed a signature bond as bail. Former agriculture minister Sergo Karapetyan, businessman Barsegh Beglaryan and several others are also charged in the same case. Sargsyan is suspected in abuse of power and embezzlement of nearly half a billion drams during his tenure as president through the businessman. Sargsyan denies wrongdoing.

