Armenian minister of environment holds meeting with Japanese Ambassador

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Environment Erik Grigoryan received today Ambassador of Japan to Armenia Jun Yamada, the ministry told Armenpress.

The meeting participants discussed the opportunities to implement the Climate Funding Innovative Mechanism, developed by the ministry with the support of the World Bank, and cooperate within its framework aimed at assisting the implementation of commitments assumed under the UN Climate Change Framework Convention.

“With the introduction of an innovative financial mechanism, developed by Armenia, the developed countries can assist the developing states by implementing their commitments under the Paris agreement. This mechanism can also be used for the cooperation between other developing and developed countries by reducing the foreign debt of the developing countries and directing these funds for mitigating the negative consequences of the climate change”, minister Grigoryan said.

The Japanese Ambassador highlighted such large-scale actions for fighting the climate change. He expressed readiness to examine the document presented by the ministry and continue the discussions in the future.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan