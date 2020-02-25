Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 February

Novel coronavirus cases reach 95 in Iran

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The number of novel coronavirus infections in Iran has reached 95, with the death toll climbing to 15, healthcare authorities announced.

The number of confirmed cases increased with 34 in one day.

 

