Covid-2019: Armenia’s partial closure of Iran border comes into force

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The temporary partial shutdown of the Iranian border by the Armenian government has come into force, the Healthcare and Labor Inspection Agency said.

The border and air traffic with Iran have been suspended for two-weeks amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in the Islamic Republic.

The partial closure includes the following exceptions: freight transport from Iran to Armenia (with only one driver and one substitute driver), the return of Iranian citizens from Armenia to Iran (both via land border and air communication), the return of Armenian citizens from Iran to Armenia, the entry of Iranian government officials and accompanying persons on official visits to Armenia, the entry and exit of Iranian and Armenian diplomatic personnel and their family members (both via land border and air communication).

The inspectorate also added that so far no suspected cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded at the Meghri Border Crossing Point (the border with Iran).

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan