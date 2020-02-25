Justice minister doesn’t rule out his participation to constitutional referendum campaign

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Justice Minister of Armenia Rustam Badasyan doesn’t rule out his participation to the campaign for the April 5 referendum on constitutional amendments.

“I don’t know yet, maybe. When I decide over it, I will take a vacation and will participate in the campaign”, the minister told reporters in the Parliament.

Armenia will hold a referendum on constitutional amendments on April 5. The referendum proposes to suspend the powers of the Constitutional Court President and six judges.

The referendum campaign has launched on February 17.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan