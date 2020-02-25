Armenia economic activity grows 8,9% in January, says PM

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Economic activity in Armenia grew 8,9% in January, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a Facebook post.

“We are starting the year on a high economic note. In January 2020 we recorded the following indicators – 8,9% economic activity growth, 13,4% manufacturing growth, 7,7% growth in construction, 10,3% growth in trade turnover, 13,2% growth in services, 18,7% growth in electricity production and 20,4% growth of exports,” the PM said, adding that the inflation was only 0,2%.

“In short, we’ve started a brilliant economic year”, he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan