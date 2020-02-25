Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 February

At least 7 killed in Indian protest violence

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. At least seven people were killed and about 150 were injured in clashes on Monday in the Indian capital during protests over a new citizenship law, a police official said, reports Reuters.

“Seven persons including one head constable of Delhi police have died,” said Anil Mittal, a Delhi police officer, adding that around 150 persons were injured in the violence on Monday.

The clashes erupted between thousands demonstrating for and against the new citizenship law.

 





