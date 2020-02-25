At least 7 killed in Indian protest violence
12:48, 25 February, 2020
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. At least seven people were killed and about 150 were injured in clashes on Monday in the Indian capital during protests over a new citizenship law, a police official said, reports Reuters.
“Seven persons including one head constable of Delhi police have died,” said Anil Mittal, a Delhi police officer, adding that around 150 persons were injured in the violence on Monday.
The clashes erupted between thousands demonstrating for and against the new citizenship law.
