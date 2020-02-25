Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 February

Coronavirus claims two more lives in Iran

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The Iranian authorities confirmed the death of two more people from the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to 14, ISNA reported.

The head of the medical university of Saveh city said that these cases involve two women aged 82 and 78.

On February 19 the Iranian health ministry confirmed first cases of new coronavirus in the country. According to official reports, number of people infected with Covid-19 in Iran is nearly 60.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





