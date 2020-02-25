World Bank experts ready to assist development of Armenia’s Investment Support Center

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian minister of economy Tigran Khachatryan met with the representatives of the World Bank Group’s International Finance Corporation (IFC), the ministry told Armenpress.

The IFC experts expressed the readiness of the structure to support the preparation of the upcoming EU-Armenia investment forum which will take place this year in September.

The minister said it’s very important to be properly prepared to the forum, developing a concrete targeted content for the concrete audience.

The meeting participants also discussed issues relating to the development of the institutional system of the Investment Support Center. The IFC experts again proposed to assist with the introduction of an international experience. The sides highlighted making joint efforts to make this Center more effective and enjoy a high trust and demand within investors.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan