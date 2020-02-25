Police launch criminal investigation into threats targeting opposition MP Edmon Marukyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Authorities have launched a criminal investigation into the threats targeting Member of Parliament Edmon Marukyan, the leader of the opposition Bright Armenia (LHK) party, General Prosecution spokesperson Arevik Khachatryan told ARMENPRESS.

On February 11, Marukyan told reporters in parliament that he has been receiving threats.

He had contacted the general prosecution, which in turn forwarded the report to police.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan