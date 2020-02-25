Italy’s PM says impact of coronavirus on economy could be “very strong”

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy could be “very strong”, reports Reuters.

“The economic impact could be very strong. At this moment we can calculate that there will be a negative economic impact, we are not yet in a position to forecast what will happen,” he told reporters.

Italy is struggling to contain the Europe’s largest coronavirus outbreak, whose epicentre is in the northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto, the industrial and financial heartlands of the country.

On February 24, cases climbed above 220 with seven deaths reported.