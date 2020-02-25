Trump requests additional $2,5 billion from Congress to tackle coronavirus outbreak

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump has requested an additional 2,5 billion dollars from Congress for tackling the novel coronavirus outbreak, the White House said.

The funds will be allocated for accelerating the development of a vaccine, strengthen countermeasures and acquiring required equipment and materials.

Trump has earlier announced that the coronavirus situation in the United States is under control.

As of February 25, there are 53 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the US.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan