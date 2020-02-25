LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-02-20

LONDON, FEBUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 24 February:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.29% to $1698.00, copper price down by 0.80% to $5681.00, lead price down by 1.03% to $1820.00, nickel price down by 0.52% to $12465.00, tin price down by 0.15% to $16525.00, zinc price down by 2.11% to $2060.50, molybdenum price down by 3.79% to $21275.00, cobalt price stood at $34000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.