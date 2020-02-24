PM Pashinyan invites citizens to participate in procession dedicated to March 1 victims  

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan invites people to participate in the procession dedicated to the victims of March 1, 2008 incident, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“Dear compatriots, we invite all of you to participate in the procession dedicated to the victims of March 1, 2008 incident on Sunday, March 1 a 18:00. The procession will kick off from Yerevan’s Republican Square and will move to Myasnikyan Statue”, Pashinyan wrote.

10 people were killed during the developments of March 1-2, 2008.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan