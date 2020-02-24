Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 February

Armenia’s Ambassador to Vietnam to cover Laos

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan appointed today Armenia’s Ambassador to Vietnam Vahram Kazhoyan to concurrently serve as Ambassador to Laos.

The appointment was formalized by President Armen Sarkissian’s decree.

Kazhoyan is also concurrently serving as Armenia's Ambassador to Cambodia. 

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 





