“We are ready”, says Armenian top medic as healthcare system gears up for worst-case scenario

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Healthcare has assessed the capacity of medical organizations and hospitals to evaluate the level of preparedness for a possible outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Armenia and all medical facilities have been given instructions, National Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Artavazd Vanyan said at a news conference.

“Methodologic guidelines provided by the World Health Organization have been developed, translated, localized and given to all hospitals. We have also assessed the capacities of the medical organizations, as to what extent they are ready, what capabilities they have. The capacities are entirely assessed, and the ministry has issued an instruction for filling in the respective gaps. We are implementing this process,” Vanyan said.

He said they have conducted the assessment for a worst-case scenario, i.e. outbreak with large numbers of confirmed cases. The number of protective suits and masks and other items have been evaluated. “Wherever we see that the number is not enough we add capacity. It’s not that we have a problem. If we were to have cases, we are ready for it. I am speaking about an outbreak, a pandemic, we are considering the preparedness for the development of the most dangerous cases,” he said.

He said authorities are currently looking into the lack of protective masks in pharmacies. Vanyan said the Ministry of Healthcare has acquired around 160,000 masks and is now seeking to acquire more for healthcare workers.

So far, there haven’t been any novel coronavirus cases in Armenia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan