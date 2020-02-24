Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-02-20

YEREVAN, 24 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 24 February, USD exchange rate is up by 0.07 drams to 478.42 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 0.50 drams to 517.55 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.43 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 0.72 drams to 617.07 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 377.42 drams to 25276.52 drams. Silver price is up by 2.73 drams to 285.48 drams. Platinum price is down by 151.60 drams to 15012.4 drams.