Covid-2019: All suspected cases during one month in Armenia test negative

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. 83 suspected cases of the novel coronavirus have all tested negative in Armenia since January 24, National Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Artavazd Vanyan told a news conference.

“Since January 24 we monitored more than 2000 people and we had 83 hospitalizations. That is, people who arrived from China and had even the slightest symptoms, for example 37 degree fever, they were immediately hospitalized and examined, and everyone was tested. All tests came back negative,” Vanyan said.

Vanyan said there are people under monitoring now. He did not elaborate.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan